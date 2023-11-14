VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,013 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,253. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VICI. Wedbush started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

