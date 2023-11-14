Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.93 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of VIPS opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.52. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

