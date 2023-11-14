Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.93 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Vipshop Price Performance
Shares of VIPS opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.52. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on Vipshop
Vipshop Company Profile
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vipshop
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- This analyst says Archer Aviation may double, is it time to buy?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Utilities may be the best play for a turbulent holiday quarter
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Capitalizing on value: 3 undervalued stocks ready for resurgence
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.