Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Visa by 107,990.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.38. The stock had a trading volume of 817,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,582. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.73. The company has a market cap of $460.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
