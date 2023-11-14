Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $246.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.73.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on V. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
