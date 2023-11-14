Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $246.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.73.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.