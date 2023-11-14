VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 224.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,848 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in VMware by 100,043.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $53,823,565,000 after purchasing an additional 374,207,104 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 115.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $771,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of VMware by 181.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of VMware by 29.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $590,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,259 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE:VMW opened at $149.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $181.14.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.