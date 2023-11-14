VNET Group (VNET) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. VNET Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $251.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.65 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. On average, analysts expect VNET Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VNET traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. 642,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,181. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $525.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. VNET Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

VNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VNET Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of VNET Group from $2.90 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of VNET Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VNET Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

