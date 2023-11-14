Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.46

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.46 and last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 20517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Vontier alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VNT

Vontier Price Performance

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 82,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vontier by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.