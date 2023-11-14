Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Gap Up to $19.95

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.95, but opened at $21.54. Vornado Realty Trust shares last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 452,848 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 55.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.