Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VOYA

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Voya Financial stock opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.11. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

(Get Free Report

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.