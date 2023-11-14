Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Cut by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,889 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.5 %
Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -53.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.15.
About Walgreens Boots Alliance
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.
