Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $387,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Down 1.9 %

Waters stock opened at $250.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.79. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $353.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.00.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

