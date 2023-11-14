Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $194.24

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $194.24 and last traded at $194.22, with a volume of 8270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $188.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.62.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.56%.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $14,626,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.