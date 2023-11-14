Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,588,000 after purchasing an additional 929,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,700,000 after acquiring an additional 304,269 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $148.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

