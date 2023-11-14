Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Up to $43.48

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.48, but opened at $46.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $47.18, with a volume of 428,278 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 422.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,333,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 79,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 30,342 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 552,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $4,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

