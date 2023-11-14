Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $8.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

