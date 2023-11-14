Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Up 53.4% in October

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the October 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMD traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 91,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,317. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

