Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Down 18.6% in October

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,700 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 327,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Down 0.5 %

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $5.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,516,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 47,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 167,474 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

