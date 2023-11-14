Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Westlake has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Westlake has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westlake to earn $7.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $122.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake has a 12 month low of $98.05 and a 12 month high of $138.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 74.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 150.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WLK shares. Bank of America cut shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

