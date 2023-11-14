WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 336,952 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of WestRock worth $11,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of WestRock by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 43.5% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 219,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 245,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 38,842 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of WestRock by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.10.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

