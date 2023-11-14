Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.61% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $119,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $243,010,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,591,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,774,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 821,061 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

