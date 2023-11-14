WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) – B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.83. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WhiteHorse Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

WHF has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $13.88.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 217.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1,085.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 151,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $785,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 681,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 42,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

