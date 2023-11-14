Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Declares $0.22 Annual Dividend

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance
NASDAQ WVVIP opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
