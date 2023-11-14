Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Declares $0.22 Annual Dividend

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

NASDAQ WVVIP opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

