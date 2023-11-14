William Blair Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

Get Catalent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Catalent

Catalent Stock Up 6.4 %

NYSE CTLT traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.22. 1,187,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,309. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $158,329 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Catalent by 16.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Catalent by 43.9% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 25.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $11,349,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 85.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.