Wingstop Inc. (WING) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Wingstop has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Wingstop has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wingstop to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $214.60 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $223.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.45. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.30, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Wingstop by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

