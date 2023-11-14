Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 512.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 5.2% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.0% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $262.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.12.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $226.30 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $141.22 and a one year high of $252.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

