Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 98.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 27,783 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $4,920,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 92.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

