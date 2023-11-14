XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPO from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised XPO from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on XPO from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP increased its stake in XPO by 80.8% in the third quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 68,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 30,830 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in XPO by 4.1% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in XPO by 14.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,400,000 after purchasing an additional 147,868 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 138.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $84.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.14. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.13. XPO has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

