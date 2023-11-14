Zacks Small Cap Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U-Haul in a report released on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for U-Haul’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UHAL. TheStreet downgraded shares of U-Haul from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on U-Haul in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. U-Haul has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U-Haul by 1.0% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 176,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of U-Haul by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 8,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U-Haul by 15.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in U-Haul by 3.1% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

