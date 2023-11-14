Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Boosted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 103.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.10.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

