Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Zura Bio Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZURA opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. Zura Bio has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $37.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZURA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zura Bio from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zura Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zura Bio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZURA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter worth $598,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter worth $573,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter worth $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter worth $1,645,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter worth $3,330,000.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

