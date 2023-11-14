ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $4.25.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 77.99%.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
