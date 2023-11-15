Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,530,839 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Adobe worth $1,237,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $731,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $604.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $275.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.50. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $613.71.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

