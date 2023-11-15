Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.11. The stock had a trading volume of 57,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,836. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.51. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. The business had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMG

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.