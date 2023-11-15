Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Aflac by 99,608.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,462,000 after buying an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,888,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,297,000 after purchasing an additional 105,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 71.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,815. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.11. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.71. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,205 shares of company stock worth $13,995,397. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

