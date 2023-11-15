AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 3.6 %

UPS stock opened at $143.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.01. The company has a market capitalization of $121.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

