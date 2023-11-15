AGF Management Ltd. Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 393,232 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

