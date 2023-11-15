agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of agilon health worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in agilon health by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,097,000 after buying an additional 7,985,420 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in agilon health in the first quarter valued at about $80,109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in agilon health by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,116 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of agilon health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in agilon health by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,304,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,432 shares during the last quarter.

AGL stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,003. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

AGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,751.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

