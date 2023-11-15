agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Benchmark from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on agilon health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

agilon health stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,751.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares in the company, valued at $318,621.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in agilon health by 17.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in agilon health by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,116 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in agilon health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after buying an additional 1,834,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in agilon health by 16.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,203,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,621,000 after buying an additional 2,159,835 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

