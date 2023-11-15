Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Issues Earnings Results

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allego updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Allego Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLG opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59. Allego has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Allego in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allego

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Allego during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Allego during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,084,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allego during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Allego by 59.6% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Allego by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 84,292 shares during the last quarter.

Allego Company Profile

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

