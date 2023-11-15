Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,049 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.41% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $9,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMR traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.77. 11,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,689. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.54 and a 1 year high of $267.60. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

In other news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total transaction of $3,971,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,511,531.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

