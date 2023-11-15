Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Reduced by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 139,739 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,279,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,926,154. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.