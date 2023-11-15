Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

GOOG stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.96. 3,279,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,926,154. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average is $127.82. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

