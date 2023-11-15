AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires 5,738 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Intel by 30.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in Intel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.52, a PEG ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

