AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,088 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,148,000 after buying an additional 21,695 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $98.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $512.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $72.84 and a 1 year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

