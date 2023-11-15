AlphaCore Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,543 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.15. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

