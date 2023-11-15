AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

AlphaCore Capital LLC reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $101.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average of $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.