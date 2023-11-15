AlphaCore Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 435.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $213.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

