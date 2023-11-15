Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Raised by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MO opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MO. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

