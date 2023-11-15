Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,761 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 783.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 35.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,787,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $58,210,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor Stock Performance

Amcor stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amcor

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.