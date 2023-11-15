American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

